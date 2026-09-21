Rochester Cyclocross Day 1: Manon Bakker and Miles Mattern kick off 2026 US Cyclocross Series with wins

The 2026 US Cyclocross Series got underway with Rochester Cyclocross on Saturday as Dutch racer Manon Bakker and Rochester local Miles Mattern (CXD Trek Bikes) raced to glory.

Bakker won the race for the second year on the trot, with this outing marking his return from iliac artery surgery. The 27-year-old raced clear of the field on lap two, pushing on towards victory.

She got away with Sydney McGill (Materiaal-Lastig) before eventually getting the better of the Canadian on a technical section of the course, putting 48 seconds between them as she soloed clear.

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"I was pretty nervous beforehand because of my surgery. But after lap one, I was, like, ‘I got this,’ and the confidence came back," Bakker said after the race.

Behind the lead duo, Lauren Zoerner (Corner Racing p/b Beyond Hori) got the better of Kaya Musgrave (Competitive Edge Racing), who faded later in the race, to take third place, 1:21 down.

Miles Mattern won the elite men's race (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

In the men's race, things were less straightforward as several teams controlled the early running, including the Competitive Edge Racing squad of Pan American 'cross champion Andrew Strohmeyer.

It was Miles Mattern who came out on top, however, pushing to the front on lap three. As he pushed on out front, Tofik Beshir (CXD Trek Bikes) kept things in check behind before he, too, forged ahead of the pack.

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The move blew the group apart as Calvin Conaway (Midwest NXT) proved the only man able to keep up. He dropped back, too, though, linking up with teammate Ethan Brown. Out front, Mattern and Beshir raced away to take the top two spots, while Conaway eventually rode clear to grab third.

"It was getting difficult to stay safe with the group. So, I decided to go to the front and stretch it out," Mattern later said of his attack.

"I've been doing this race since I was probably seven or eight. It's very nice to come back to this community, and the cheers were great."

Women's Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Manon Bakker (Ned) 0:48:38 2 Sidney McGill (Can) Materiaal - Lastig 0:00:46 3 Mia Aseltine (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:02:48 4 Lauren Zoerner (USA) Corner Racing p/b Beyond Hori 0:01:21 5 Kaya Musgrave (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:02:20 6 Daniela Bronk (USA) Green Mountain CX 0:04:25 7 Ellen Noble (USA) JAM / NCC 0:04:42 8 Aleah Heiland (USA) CXD trek bikes CXD 0:04:44 9 Emma Betuel (USA) DRRT 0:05:38 10 Siobhan Kelly (Can) Black Dog Racing 0:06:42 11 Victoria Glascock (USA) JAM / NCC 0:07:24 12 Erin Gordon (USA) 717 Cycling 0:08:13 13 Kim Coleman (USA) Green Mountain CX 0:08:26 14 Amanda Deleo (USA) 717 Cycling Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Ella Dishong (USA) Columbia Cycles Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Kristen Taylor (Can) Cyclery Racing - Abacus Data Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Kelly Roberson (USA) Haute Factory Racing Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Gabriella Dominguez (USA) Team BOOGER Row 17 - Cell 2

Men's Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Miles Mattern (USA) CXD TREK BIKES CXD 0:57:41 2 Tofik Beshir (Eth) CXD Trek Bikes CXD 0:12:00 3 Calvin Conaway (USA) Midwest NXT 0:34:00 4 Ethan Brown (USA) Midwest NXT 0:39:00 5 Tyler Clark (Can) Caledon Hills Armada 0:47:00 6 Ben Frederick (USA) The Small Monsters Project 1:18:00 7 Aidan Vollmuth (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 1:20:00 8 Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 1:44:00 9 Ryan Drummond (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 1:56:00 10 Sam Brown (USA) Mountain Pedaler - Dusty Boot 1:56:00 11 Jules Van Kempen (USA) Corner Racing p/b Beyond Hori Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (USA) JAM Fund / NCC Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Rhett Bates (Can) Caledon Hills Cycling Armada Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Remi Brisebois (Can) ride with rendall Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Gray Steves (USA) CXD Trek Bikes CXD Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Sagan Goertz (Can) Stimulus Trek Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Mark Fagnan (Can) The Bike Shop Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Farland Lamont (Can) Collingwood Collective Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Ryan Popple (USA) Cycle-Smart Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Jack Billowitz (USA) Bear Development Team Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Alden Copley (USA) DRRT NYC Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Frederick Junge (USA) Broom Wagon Works Row 21 - Cell 2 23 August Chamot (USA) Total Civil Construction Race D Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Lucas Goertz (Can) Stimulus Trek Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Jayden McMullen (Can) TaG Cycling Race Team Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Jack Bernhard (USA) Grey Ghost STARS Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Haru Watts (USA) Central Park Raccoons Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Elijah Banish (USA) Catalyst Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Thierry Laliberte (Can) Julbo - Union Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Patrick Urichich-Abreu (Dom) 4D Off-Road Racing Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Cole Oberman (USA) Haute Factory Racing Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Mark Hewitt (USA) GREEN LINE VELO Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Mark Bischof (USA) Knabe Law/Litzler Automation Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Steve Hunchuck (USA) Visit Pittsburgh Cycling Team Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Nathaniel Picard-Busky (USA) DRRT NYC Row 34 - Cell 2 DNF Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Competitive Edge Racing Row 35 - Cell 2 DNS Drew Brooks (USA) UVM Cycling Row 36 - Cell 2 DNS Aaron Seip (USA) Down Tube Shifters Cycling Clu Row 37 - Cell 2 DNS Tyler Morgenson (USA) team Booger Row 38 - Cell 2 Row 39 - Cell 0 Row 39 - Cell 1 Row 39 - Cell 2

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