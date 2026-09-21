Rochester Cyclocross Day 1: Manon Bakker and Miles Mattern kick off 2026 US Cyclocross Series with wins

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Sidney McGill, Mia Aseltine complete women's podium as Tofik Beshir and Calvin Conaway round out men's top three

Rochester Cyclocross 2026 day 1 Manon Bakker and Miles Mattern take victory
Manon Bakker celebrates victory in Rochester (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
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The 2026 US Cyclocross Series got underway with Rochester Cyclocross on Saturday as Dutch racer Manon Bakker and Rochester local Miles Mattern (CXD Trek Bikes) raced to glory.

Bakker won the race for the second year on the trot, with this outing marking his return from iliac artery surgery. The 27-year-old raced clear of the field on lap two, pushing on towards victory.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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