UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Sina Frei takes solo win to claim elite women's Olympic cross-country world title

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Swiss rider bests Berta, Koller to title

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 30/08/2026 - Cycling - 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Val di Sole, Trentino, Italy - Cross-country Olympic (XCO) - Women Elite - Sina Frei (Switzerland) wins to become World Champion
Switzerland's Sina Frei celebrates her elite wimen MTB Cross-country Olympic (XCO) World Championships victory (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
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A dominant Sina Frei claimed the elite women's title at the UCI Mountain Bike World byChampionships at Vale di Sole in Italy on Sunday.

The Swiss rider powered away on the third out of seven laps, quickly gaining time on her rivals before enjoying a victory parade on the last two laps, then punching the air in delight as she crossed the finish line with a 1:07 lead.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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