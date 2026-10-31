‘I think things could have been done better’ - Visma-Lease a Bike departee regrets slow development on Dutch team as he drops to continental level for 2027

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Loe van Belle disappointed to lose his WorldTour contract after overcoming iliac artery issue

83rd Tour de Pologne 2026 - Stage 6BUKOWINA TATRZANSKA RESORT, POLAND - AUGUST 08: Loe van Belle of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike attacks during the 83rd Tour de Pologne 2026
Van Belle attacking at this year's Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Aside from veteran climber Steven Kruijswijk, who is retiring after 20 years with the team, just one rider is set to depart from Visma-Lease a Bike’s men’s team this winter.

24-year-old Loe van Belle is leaving the Dutch squad after three seasons, plus two in its development team. Once viewed as a promising Classics rider and time-triallist, Van Belle was informed in the summer that his services were no longer required.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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