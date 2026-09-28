Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross: Sidney McGill ends Manon Bakker’s USCX win streak as Tofik Beshir takes back-to-back victories on day 2 in Roanoke

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Dry and dusty conditions prove pivotal on second day of racing

Sidney McGill (Materiaal–Lastig) and Mannon Bakker locked in a duel on C2 race, day 2 of Virginia&#039;s Blue Ridge GO Cross
Sidney McGill (Materiaal–Lastig) and Mannon Bakker locked in a duel on C2 race, day 2 of Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / USCX)
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In a heated duel with Manon Bakker, Sydney McGill avoided her rival’s crash in the final corners to race to victory in Sunday’s C2 at Virginia’s Blue Ridge GO Cross, ending Bakker’s three-race winning streak in the second round of the US Cyclocross Series (USCX). In the men’s race, Tofik Beshir (CXD Trek Bikes) took another solo to claim back-to-back victories this weekend and his third in the series.

The pace was high in the women’s race after Nico Knoll (PRO.FWD) lead the pack the first lap after taking the holeshot. But splits happened soon after, with Knoll, Bakker and McGill pulling away, but by the third lap, Knoll had faded, leaving Bakker and McGill to battle for the win, staying together until the end of the final lap.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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