USPro criterium star Luke Elphingstone, 'a Michael Matthews kind of rider', among three national champions featured in younger Project Echelon Racing squad for 2027

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Team has heavy European calendar but ending season with trio of US UCI races – Armed Forces Cycling Classic, Battenkill, Philadelphia Cycling Classic – is 'especially important to us'

Luke Elphingstone, racing with the stars-and-stripes helmet as a USPro road national champion in the criterium, at the 2026 Tour of Istanbul
Luke Elphingstone, racing with the stars-and-stripes helmet as a USPro road national champion in the criterium, at the 2026 Tour of Istanbul (Image credit: Yucel Cakiroglu)
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Three national champions feature on a leaner roster for Project Echelon Racing in 2027. The team are adding five new riders to a lineup with eight returning teammates, three of those having performed as stagiaires last season.

Returning are newly-crowned Canadian road champion Jérôme Gauthier and USPro criterium champion Luke Elphingstone, while US U23 time trial winner Kade Kreikemeier moves from Meridian Racing.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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