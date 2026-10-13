Visma-Lease a Bike build for the future by signing Belgian super talent from Decathlon through 2030

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Seff Van Kerckhove follows brother Matisse to Dutch development team

Bronze medalist Seff Van Kerckhove and Team Belgium poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Men Junior Individual Time Trial a 22.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 23, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Van Verckhove took a bronze medal at the Road World Championships last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have secured the future of super talent Seff Van Kerckhove until the end of 2030, signing the Belgian away from the Decathlon CMA CGM U19 Team.

18-year-old Van Kerckhove was expected to continue his pathway to the WorldTour through the French team, until a report in DirectVelo pointed to a change of decision towards the Dutch team, where his brother Matisse Van Kerckhove has been racing for the past two seasons on their development team.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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