Junior TT favourite Seff Van Kerckhove out of World Championships after being hit by a driver

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The Belgian was due to ride both the time trial and road race

Belgian Seff van Kerckhove finishes third at the Men Junior Individual Time Trial at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Seff Van Kerckhove was third in the junior men's TT at last year's World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium’s top favourite for the junior men’s time trial at the UCI Road World Championships, Seff Van Kerckhove, is out of both the TT and road race after being hit by a driver whilst training in Canada.

Van Kerckhove was on a training ride in Montreal on Sunday afternoon (September 20) when he was hit by a driver, sustaining injuries which have scuppered any chance of his competing this week, with the TT coming quickly on Tuesday.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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