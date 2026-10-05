Visma-Lease a Bike promote former rider Nathan Van Hooydonck to new leading sporting director role

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Belgian had been working on the team's commercial side since being forced to retire from racing with heart problems in 2023

Belgian Nathan Van Hooydonck of JumboVisma pictured during a press conference at the UCI Road World Championships Cycling 2023 in Glasgow United Kingdom on Friday 04 August 2023 UCI organizes the worlds with all cycling disciplines road cycling indoor cycling mountain bike BMX racing road paracycling and indoor paracycling in Glasgow from 05 to 13 August BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS Photo by DAVID PINTENS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID PINTENSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Nathan Van Hooydonck before the 2023 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have announced that Nathan Van Hooydonck has been promoted to a new role as sporting director.

The Belgian raced for the team during his final three years as a professional and has worked behind the scenes in a commercial role since being forced into retirement with heart problems in 2023.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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