Victor Campenaerts commits to his domestique role at Visma-Lease a Bike until the end of 2028

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The Belgian rider will stay at the Dutch team until after his 37th birthday

Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) during stage 15 of the 2026 Tour de France. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images)
Victor Campenaerts has become ana essential part of the Visma-Lease a Bike squad. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the peloton’s real engines, Victor Campenaerts, has extended his contract with Visma-Lease a Bike, signing up to stay with the Dutch squad until the end of 2028.

A pro since joining Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise in 2014, Campenaerts returned to Visma in 2025 after spending two seasons with them in 2016 and 2017. He also had two spells with his former team Lotto-Dstny, most recently with the Belgian squad between 2022 and 2024 and before that for two years starting in 2018.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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