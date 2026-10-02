Visma-Lease a Bike look to realise 'untapped potential' of British rider Mark Donovan as first new signing for 2027

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27-year-old says 'when they come and ask you to join the team, there is no need to think twice' as four-year stint at Pinarello Q36.5 comes to an end

Mark Donovan of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling prior to the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 5 a 203km stage from Praia a Mare to Potenza 705m / #UCIWT / on May 13, 2026 in Praia a Mare, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mark Donovan in action at the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have confirmed their first new signing for the 2027 season as Mark Donovan, with the British rider signing a two-year deal with the Dutch team.

Donovan, 27, will join after four seasons with Pinarello Q36.5, marking his first return to a WorldTour team since leaving DSM in 2022. A versatile climber and former GC winner of the Sibiu Tour in 2023, the Briton will bolster the team's climbing support.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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