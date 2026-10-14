Netcompany Ineos sign 23-year-old former Tour de l'Avenir winner for 2027

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Talented young Briton Joe Blackmore will be joined by experienced compatriot James Shaw and French climber Clément Champoussin

Joe Blackmore racing for GB at the Road World Championships in 2024, his breakthrough year
Joe Blackmore racing for GB at the Road World Championships in 2024, his breakthrough year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Tour de l'Avenir winner Joe Blackmore, 23, has signed for Netcompany Ineos in 2027.

The young British racer joins Ineos after two years at NSN and Israel-Premier Tech, which followed a dramatically successful 2024 season that saw him win both the Tour de l’Avenir and the U23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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