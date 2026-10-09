Netcompany Ineos add climbers Markel Beloki and Harold Tejada as Sam Welsford exits after just one season

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The team boost their climbing squad for 2027 while sprinter Welsford heads to Jayco-AlUla

Markel Beloki (EF Education - EasyPost) wins stage 2 of the 2026 Tour de l&#039;Ain in Lagnieu, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Markel Beloki is on the way to Netcompany Ineos from EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netcompany Ineos have announced the arrival of two climbing talents, with Markel Beloki and Harold Tejada both joining the team for 2027, signalling a strengthening of the team’s climbing talent in a bid to return to the team's stage race glories of old.

At the same time, the team will lose sprinter Sam Welsford, who is heading for his home squad Jayco-AlUla on a two-year deal.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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