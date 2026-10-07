Pinarello-Q36.5 confirm ninth rider signing for 2027 as Ethan Hayter joins from Soudal-QuickStep

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British racer joins Mauro Schmid and Andrew August on the incoming list for Swiss team

DOS HERMANAS, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: Ethan Hayter of Great Britain and Team Soudal Quick-Step meets the media press at start prior to the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 202, Stage 17 a 185km stage from Dos Hermanas to Sevilla / #UCIWT / stage from on September 09, 2026 in Dos Hermanas, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Ethan Hayter is switching Soudal-QuickStep for Pinarello-Q36.5 next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinarello-Q36.5 have announced the signing of Ethan Hayter for 2027, with the British rider joining on a two-year deal from Soudal-QuickStep.

The transfer is the Swiss team's ninth incoming deal for the new season as the ambitious squad looks to overhaul their team as they target future promotion to the WorldTour.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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