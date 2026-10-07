Pinarello-Q36.5 confirm ninth rider signing for 2027 as Ethan Hayter joins from Soudal-QuickStep

Pinarello-Q36.5 have announced the signing of Ethan Hayter for 2027, with the British rider joining on a two-year deal from Soudal-QuickStep.

The transfer is the Swiss team's ninth incoming deal for the new season as the ambitious squad looks to overhaul their team as they target future promotion to the WorldTour.

28-year-old Briton Hayter is a former Tour of Norway and Tour de Pologne winner who has 23 other wins on his palmarès, including stages of the Tour de Romandie, Itzulia Basque Country, and several national road and time trial titles.

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He's strong in the time trials, sprints, and can ride in the breakaways. A recent highlight was his ride at the Vuelta a España, where he finished second in the opening time trial and made the break on four occasions, also wearing the points jersey during the opening week.

"I'd describe myself as a bit of an all-rounder. The last couple of years have been more focused on time trials, but I've also sprinted from small groups, and I really enjoy harder races and stage races," Hayter said upon signing with Pinarello-Q36.5.

"At the Vuelta, after coming so close in the time trial, it was nice just to get stuck into the racing and go for it. That's something I want to keep doing.

"Pinarello Q36.5 was one of the teams I really wanted to join. From the outside, it looked very well organised and like a team that was progressing really nicely. I know a few of the riders already, and I felt it would be a really good fit for me."

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Hayter will be the fourth British rider on the team for 2027, joining Thomas Gloag, Fred Wright, and team leader Tom Pidcock on the roster, which currently stands at 26 riders.

He joins Tour de France stage winner Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla), 20-year-old American talent Andrew August (Netcompany Ineos), and Czech sprinter Pavel Bittner (Picnic-PostNL) among Pinarello-Q36.5's major signings for next season.

Tom Crabbe (Flanders-Baloise), Niels Driesen (Lotto-Groupe Wanty), Liam O'Brien (Lidl-Trek Future Racing), and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA duo Sebastian Berwick and Jan Castellon are also joining the team.

"Ethan is a racer, and that is what excites us about bringing him into this team. He has a huge engine, he is very strong against the clock and, as we saw again at the Vuelta, he is prepared to take the race on and create opportunities rather than wait for them," said team principal Douglas Ryder.

"We also believe there is more to come from Ethan. He is joining an ambitious environment where riders and our technical partners work closely together to find performance. That curiosity and attention to detail fits perfectly with our vision.

"We're looking forward to giving him the platform to express the full range of what he can do."