Netcompany Ineos sign US rider Riley Sheehan as seventh new arrival for 2027

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British team brings in 26-year-old to bolster Classics core with versatility

Riley Sheehan wins in the Czech Tour 2026
Riley Sheehan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netcompany Ineos have continued their rebuild for the 2027 season with the announcement of their seventh new signing, US rider Riley Sheehan, who joins from NSN on a two-year deal.

Sheehan, 26, has three professional victories to his name, from Paris-Tours in 2023, and at the Circuit de Wallonie and a stage of the Czech Tour from this past season. He will bolster the British team as a versatile Classics rider.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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