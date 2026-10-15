Netcompany Ineos sign US rider Riley Sheehan as seventh new arrival for 2027

Netcompany Ineos have continued their rebuild for the 2027 season with the announcement of their seventh new signing, US rider Riley Sheehan, who joins from NSN on a two-year deal.

Sheehan, 26, has three professional victories to his name, from Paris-Tours in 2023, and at the Circuit de Wallonie and a stage of the Czech Tour from this past season. He will bolster the British team as a versatile Classics rider.

"Joining Netcompany Ineos is a dream come true. It’s a team I’ve looked up to since I was young, and to now be part of such a successful and respected organisation is incredibly special," said Sheehan on the team's website.

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"I believe I still have so much more to achieve in my career, and having the backing of this team is the perfect next step for me.

"I’m excited to get started, set ambitious goals and give everything I have to help the team win, while continuing to push myself to become the best rider I can be."

Sheehan joins Clément Champoussin, Harold Tejada, James Shaw, Joe Blackmore, Markel Beloki, and Benjamín Noval as new arrivals, as the once-dominant British WorldTour team looks to build a squad that can compete year-round.

"Riley is an exciting rider. He’s fast, technically very skilled and has the ability to perform across a range of terrain," Geraint Thomas, the team's Director of Racing said.

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"We see him being a great addition to our Classics group, but he’s also a rider who can contribute right across the calendar. He brings plenty of versatility to the team, and we’re looking forward to helping him continue to develop."

Sheehan also made up part of the USA's winning team with Brandon McNulty at the World Championships, coming in as a replacement for Neilson Powless, having voiced his complaints about not being included in the lineup.

With his arrival, Netcompany Ineos' roster is now up to 20 confirmed riders for the coming season, with Filippo Ganna as the headline departure, but also with three of Sheehan's US compatriots on the way out: Artem Shmidt, Magnus Sheffield, and AJ August.

Dave Brailsford's team are expected to close out their maximum of 30 names with a mixture of yet-to-be-announced contract extensions and further new arrivals.

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