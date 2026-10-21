'It's a team I've always wanted to be part of' – Michael Valgren makes Netcompany Ineos switch for 2027

Netcompany Ineos have announced the latest addition to their squad for the 2027 season, with Danish racer Michael Valgren joining on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old is a former Amstel Gold Race and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner, and this season won stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia from the breakaway in Andalo.

He joins after spending six years with EF Education-EasyPost and becomes Netcompany Ineos' ninth addition of the off-season.

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"To finally have the opportunity to join Netcompany Ineos is a dream come true. It's a team I've always wanted to be part of, so in many ways, it feels like things have come full circle," Valgren said.

"I'm really looking forward to joining such a special organisation, where no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of performance. I believe the environment and resources here can help me find those extra few percent to raise my level and continue fighting for victories.

"Just as importantly, I want to use my experience to help bring the group together, support our collective efforts in races and guide the talented young riders coming through the team. That's something I'm really motivated by.

"I'm also really looking forward to working with Geraint Thomas, someone I've admired throughout my career. His dedication and work ethic have always been a source of inspiration for me, and I hope I can play my part in carrying on the legacy he's built within the team."

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Valgren has been a solid Classics rider during his time in the professional peloton with Tinkoff-Saxo, Astana, Dimension Data, and EF. Alongside his two big WorldTour Classics victories are wins at the Coppa Sabatini and Giro della Toscana, as well as further podiums at Amstel, the Bretagne Classic, and at the 2021 Road World Championships in Leuven.

In recent years, Valgren has battled back from a career-threatening crash suffered in June 2022, which left him with a fractured pelvis, ruptured ACL, MCL and meniscus in his knee.

He returned to action the following April, under contract with EF's development team, before moving back up to the WorldTour squad in 2024. This season has represented a comeback of sorts to his previous top level, having scored a stage 5 breakaway victory at Tirreno-Adriatico in addition to that Giro stage win.

"I've known Michael personally for a long time, and I've always had a lot of respect for him, both as a rider and as a person. He's a great character who I know will fit really well into the team," said Netcompany Ineos director of racing, Geraint Thomas.

"He brings a huge amount of experience and has shown he's still racing at an incredibly high level, particularly after everything he's been through following his crash. To come back from that and be winning big races again says a lot about his character and determination.

"He'll bring real strength and experience to our Classics group, but just as importantly, he'll be a great addition to the team off the bike too. We're really looking forward to having him with us."

Valgren is the latest rider to join Netcompany Ineos as the squad gets overhauled for 2027. He joins James Shaw and Markel Beloki in switching over from EF, while other notable names to join the British team include Clément Champoussin, Harold Tejada (both from XDS-Astana), and highly-rated Spanish junior double world champion Benjamin Noval.

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