'It's a team I've always wanted to be part of' – Michael Valgren makes Netcompany Ineos switch for 2027

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34-year-old Dane joins British squad from EF Education-EasyPost on a two-year deal

PLATEAU DE SOLAISON, FRANCE - JULY 19: Michael Valgren of Denmark and Team EF Education - EasyPost competes during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 15 a 183.9km a 155.3km stage from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison 1501m / #UCIWT / on July 19, 2026 in Plateau de Solaison, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Michael Valgren is swapping EF Education-EasyPost for Netcompany Ineos next season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Netcompany Ineos have announced the latest addition to their squad for the 2027 season, with Danish racer Michael Valgren joining on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old is a former Amstel Gold Race and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner, and this season won stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia from the breakaway in Andalo.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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