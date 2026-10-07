Magnus Sheffield will leave Netcompany Ineos after starting his career with the British team five seasons ago and join the Uno-X Mobility squad on a four-year contract through 2030, the Norwegian team announced on Wednesday.

The team's General Manager Thor Hushovd said the move was a "big signing" for Uno-X Mobility.

"Magnus is a rider with enormous potential, and I don't think we have seen the full extent of it yet," Hushovd said in the team's press release. "He has already finished fourth in Paris-Nice and sixth in [the Tour of] Flanders. That tells you a lot about the range he has.

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"We believe we can give him the environment to take another step and develop into one of the leading riders in the sport."

Uno-X Mobility has never had any riders from countries other than Norway and Denmark, but Sheffield is a dual US-Norwegian citizen. His mother is from Gjøvik, having moved to the US as a 20-year-old, and the family speaks English and Norwegian, which will help the team's first American fit in.

"We are proud of the Norwegian part of Magnus' story as well. He has a Norwegian mother, he has spent a lot of time in Norway, and importantly for us, he speaks Norwegian," Hushovd said.

"Language is an important part of the identity we have built as a team. Magnus understands the culture and can become part of it naturally from day one. And on top of everything he can do on the bike, he is an incredibly good guy."

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Sheffield, who won De Brabantse Pijl in his first season in the WorldTour, has shown great promise as a stage racer with podiums in the Tour of Norway and Tour of Denmark, fourth in Paris-Nice, and fifth in the Tour de Pologne. He has also won a stage in Paris-Nice and the Vuelta a Andalucia.

A strong time trialist and climber, he has raced the Giro d'Italia twice and the Vuelta a España once, Sheffield has yet to take part in the Tour de France.

"From my first conversations with Thor, I felt that this was an environment where I could take the next step in my career," Sheffield said. "I've heard from both riders and staff that Uno-X genuinely feels like a family. The team keeps growing, but you can still see how close they are. The way they race especially shows that they are one unit."

Sheffield joins incoming riders Casper Pedersen (Soudal-Quickstep), Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Lotto Intermarché) and Kristian Egholm (Lidl-Trek Future Racing) in the 2027 Uno-X Mobility lineup.

Netcompany Ineos' other two US riders, AJ August and Artem Shmidt, will also leave in 2027, with August heading to Pinarello Q36.5 and Shmidt joining NSN Cycling. The British outfit haven't yet announced any new signings except for double junior world champion Benjamin Noval.