Magnus Sheffield to leave Netcompany Ineos for four-year contract with Uno-X Mobility

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American highlights Norwegian heritage as motivator behind the switch, team noting he 'understands the culture and can become part of it naturally from day one'

Magnus Sheffield riding ahead of the peloton during the Tour de Pologne
Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany Ineos) signs with Uno-X Mobility for 2027-2030 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Magnus Sheffield will leave Netcompany Ineos after starting his career with the British team five seasons ago and join the Uno-X Mobility squad on a four-year contract through 2030, the Norwegian team announced on Wednesday.

The team's General Manager Thor Hushovd said the move was a "big signing" for Uno-X Mobility.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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