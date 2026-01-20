'My sprinting instinct is 100% still there' – Fabio Jakobsen hungry for success after double iliac artery surgery

Picnic-PostNL sprinter to return to racing at the AlUla Tour

Netherlands&#039; Fabio Jakobsen of Team Picnic PostNL poses at the start of the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039; men&#039;s elite one-day cycling race, in Bruges, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Fabio Jakobsen (Picnic-PostNL) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen will head to next week's AlUla Tour with a simple objective: to be in the action of the expected three sprint finishes and fight for the best possible result.

After just one victory in 2024, more frustration in 2025 and then surgery to resolve an Iliac artery problem in both of his legs, the Dutch Picnic-PostNL sprinter is both cautious but determined to make a successful comeback.

Jakobsen's palmarès include 45 victories, stages at the Tour de France, Vuelta a a España and sprinter's Classics like Scheldeprijs. His terrible crash at the 2020 Tour de Pologne was a turning point in his career but he made a comeback, winning his Grand Tour sprints until his sprinting prowess faded gradually in 2024 and 2025.

'I always want to win or be good at something'

KATOWICE, POLAND - AUGUST 05: Sprint / Arrival / Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo - Visma / Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step / Marc Sarreau of France and Team Groupama - FDJ / Ryan Gibbons of South Africa and NTT Pro Cycling Team / Moreno Hofland of The Netherlands and Team EF Education First / during the 77th Tour of Poland 2020, Stage 1 a 195,8km stage from Silesian Stadium-Chorz&amp;oacute;w to Spodek-Katowice / @Tour_de_Pologne / #tdp20 / on August 05, 2020 in Katowice, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The crash that changed Fabio Jakobsen's career at the 2020 Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jakobsen was known for his sprinter's aggression in the heat of the moment. He had the speed, power and bravado to fight for position at 70kph and then kick to the line, fighting for victory. His sprinter's persona has helped him overcome all the problems and disappointments of his career.

"I always want to win or be good at something. I think it's the competitiveness in me. I think that's why I am a professional cyclist," he said.

"Of course, as you get older, you realise that nothing is permanent. Top sport can be unhealthy or sometimes detrimental for your health."

Jakobsen will make his 2026 debut at the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia, taking on Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor) and others before a first WorldTour sprint battle at the subsequent UAE Tour. He will then ride Ename Samyn Classic in Belgium, Nokere Koerse, the Bredene Koksijde Classic, the Ronde van Brugge and Scheldeprijs, a mix of early-season sprinting and then a series of sprinter's Classics.

His summer race programme and thoughts of riding a Grand Tour will only be considered after his spring of recovery.

Jakobsen wants to win again but knows he needs to build his form, sprint instincts and a new lead out train at Picnic-PostNL.

"Let's start with being on the podium again," he said pragmatically.

"For the past year, I was just following the wheels. I don't think there's one race where you see me get out of the slipstream and do a good 150 metre sprint, so the first goal is to be in the final again, in the first five, the first three, and then show a decent sprint."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

