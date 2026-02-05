Maggie Coles-Lyster 'fired up' after finishing a close fourth on the opening stage of the UAE Tour Women

The Canadian sprinter is on the comeback trail after surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis

AL MIRFA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 05: Maggie Coles-Lyster of Canada and Team Human Powered Health prior to the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 1 a 111km stage from Al Mirfa to on February 05, 2026 in Al Mirfa, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) before stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Canadian road champion Maggie Coles-Lyster has returned to action after iliac artery surgery with newfound confidence. The Human Powered Health rider bagged fourth place on Thursday's opening stage of the UAE Tour Women.

Coles-Lyster's 2025 season was almost a write-off. The 26-year-old from Vancouver was unable to win a race and managed only a handful of top-10 placings throughout the season. After being diagnosed with iliac artery endofibrosis - a condition which restricted blood flow in both of her legs - she underwent surgery last summer and returned to competition in October. Now fully recovered, Coles-Lyster has been on fire so far this season.

