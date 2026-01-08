'It's no longer medically advisable for me to ride my bike' - Eli Iserbyt announces immediate retirement from cycling in emotional video message

Belgian cyclist ends career after long struggle with reduced blood flow in the femoral artery

Eli Iserbyt last competed in the 2024-2025 season for Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw
Eli Iserbyt announced his immediate retirement from professional cycling in an emotional Instagram video message to his fans on Thursday. The Belgian cyclist revealed that his doctors have confirmed that cycling is no longer advisable due to a medical problem that originated from reduced blood flow in the femoral artery.

"The past few weeks, I have received the news from multiple doctors that it's no longer medically advisable for me to ride my bike recreationally and competitively," Iserbyt said video message posted to his personal Instagram account.

