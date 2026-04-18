Tom Pidcock to make earlier than expected return at Tour of the Alps, aiming at Liège-Bastogne-Liège after dramatic crash

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British rider's programme 'remains flexible, with day-by-day evaluation' after frightening crash at Volta a Catalunya

Side shot of Tom Pidcock riding next to his Pinarello-Q35.5 team car during a stage of the Volta a Catalunya
Pidcock last raced at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a crash at the Volta a Catalunya that threatened to set him back for several weeks, Tom Pidcock is set to return to racing after just 24 days, his Pinarello-Q36.5 team confirmed on Saturday.

The British rider will now ride the Tour of the Alps, which starts on Monday, with an aim to start Liège-Bastogne-Liège next Sunday. Before his crash, Pidcock was expected to race the Ardennes Classics this week, but post-injury, he will now ride the Italian-Austrian stage race as preparation for Sunday's Monument.

"Recovery has gone super well!" he said in an Instagram post. "So I’m going to race Tour of the Alps next week in preparation for Liege. The Ardennes was the biggest goal of this part of the season so I’m happy to be able to still race one of them in whatever shape that may be."

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The signs became more positive last week when Pidcock posted to Instagram that he was riding and training again, but still his coach Kurt Bogaerts told Cyclingnews at Paris-Roubaix that "We don’t put a return to racing yet."

"The Tour of the Alps will serve as a key benchmark in assessing Pidcock’s condition ahead of his next scheduled objective, Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday, April 26.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.