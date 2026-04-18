Tom Pidcock to make earlier than expected return at Tour of the Alps, aiming at Liège-Bastogne-Liège after dramatic crash

After a crash at the Volta a Catalunya that threatened to set him back for several weeks, Tom Pidcock is set to return to racing after just 24 days, his Pinarello-Q36.5 team confirmed on Saturday.

The British rider will now ride the Tour of the Alps, which starts on Monday, with an aim to start Liège-Bastogne-Liège next Sunday. Before his crash, Pidcock was expected to race the Ardennes Classics this week, but post-injury, he will now ride the Italian-Austrian stage race as preparation for Sunday's Monument.

"Recovery has gone super well!" he said in an Instagram post. "So I’m going to race Tour of the Alps next week in preparation for Liege. The Ardennes was the biggest goal of this part of the season so I’m happy to be able to still race one of them in whatever shape that may be."

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The Pinarello-Q36.5 rider hasn't raced since March 27, when he dramatically crashed at the Volta a Catalunya, falling into a ravine after going off the road during a high-speed ascent. He was able to finish the stage, but did not start the next day.

After initially saying he was "relatively OK", his team later confirmed that Pidcock had suffered "bone and ligament damage" to his knee and wrist and it appeared that he could be sidelined for quite some time.

The signs became more positive last week when Pidcock posted to Instagram that he was riding and training again, but still his coach Kurt Bogaerts told Cyclingnews at Paris-Roubaix that "We don’t put a return to racing yet."

He also said that it "could be, yes. It's difficult to judge" when asked if Pidcock was facing a long time away from racing.

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However, the British rider will be back racing as soon as Monday, with his Ardennes campaign not totally over, and the five-day Tour of the Alps planned as a test of his recovery and ability.

"After a period of recovery and careful rehabilitation, he is now set to resume racing at the five-stage Alpine event, running from Innsbruck to Bolzano on a demanding parcours that features punchy profiles and significant climbing throughout," a press release from Pinarello-Q36.5 read.

"The Tour of the Alps will serve as a key benchmark in assessing Pidcock’s condition ahead of his next scheduled objective, Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday, April 26.

"His race program remains flexible, with day-by-day evaluation planned based on his sensations and, in particular, the response of his injured knee under race conditions."

Before his crash, Pidcock had taken two wins in 2026, including at Milano-Torino, and had been sitting second overall in Catalunya. The Ardennes have been a central goal of his season, and the Tour of the Alps will be about getting back into rhythm, whilst his team also target other ambitions with their line-up.

"With its mix of short, intense stages and mountainous profiles, the Tour of the Alps provides an ideal platform for Pidcock to regain race rhythm while allowing the team to remain competitive across multiple scenarios.

"The Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team will approach the race with a balanced and experienced line-up, supporting Pidcock while also targeting stage opportunities across the varied terrain."

Pidcock will be joined at the Tour of the Alps by Chris Harper, who is making his return from a broken collarbone at the UAE Tour, Matteo Badilatti, Walter Calzoni, Mark Donovan and Damien Howson.