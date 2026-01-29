'Every cloud has a silver lining' – Picnic PostNL turn to development pathway and buy-out fee to begin rebuild from Oscar Onley loss

Features
By published

Dutch team to spend €6 million transfer fee on next generation of young talent and back Max Poole as next Grand Tour revelation

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - JULY 22: Frank Van Den Broek of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 16 a 171.5km stage from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux 1902m / #UCIWT / on July 22, 2025 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Picnic PostNL are firmly looking to the future after Oscar Onley's departure (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Oscar Onley's transfer to Ineos Grenadiers was confirmed at the end of 2025, Picnic PostNL quietly accepted a reported payment of €6 million and quickly got on with preparing for the 2026 season and accelerated their search for the next generation of talented riders.

"We have full confidence in our structure and development pipeline," the team said in a carefully worded statement, with little sense of regret of losing the Scottish climber.

Team Picnic PostNL&amp;rsquo;s British rider Oscar Onley has his helmet adjusted by a teammate ahead of the 119th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 238km cycling race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Oscar Onley was the central focus of Picnic PostNL's men's programme in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI WorldTour structure is often criticised, but its open and competitive sporting and economic criteria allows for very different kinds of teams to coexist.

The WorldTour super teams with €50 million budgets fight for the biggest victories but Picnic PostNL, whose budget is around €20 million, have a different strategy. They find and develop young riders, still secure excellent return on investment for their sponsors, but let their riders leave if they are not happy or trade them if they have huge success and huge contract offers from rival teams.

Spekenbrink has managed the team since 2007. The likes of Tom Dumoulin, Marcel Kittel, Michael Matthews, Marc Hirschi, Jai Hindley and others have all left the men's team over the years, often clashing with the strict protocols and ways of working. Yet Spekenbrink refuses to change his ethics and philosophy, believing in the way he operates.

"Two years ago, few people knew much about Oscar, we have a way of finding talent," Spekenbrink said.

"If you look at what we do, we're good at recruiting riders and at rider development."

Playing Moneyball with Onley's €6 million transfer fee

Spekenbrink will use the reported €6 million transfer fee he secured from Ineos to cover some holes in the team's budgets and invest in other riders for 2027 and beyond.

"We always want to grow," he said. "We're always thinking about where to invest money, in the middle term, or long term. It's always about balancing how you spend that money.

"We have confidence in what's coming. We are very positive about what and who is in the pipeline. And we try to keep the best guys longer, maybe by putting in high transfer clauses up front so that we are protected. We will do that from now on."

The 2026 Picnic PostNL roster is one of the youngest in the men's WorldTour. Their women's team is also weaker than in the past after losing Charlotte Kool and talented stage race rider Nienke Vinke.

The men's team has an average of 25.9 years, making Picnic PostNL the fifth youngest team in the 2026 WorldTour, just a year higher than fellow relegation battlers Lotto Intermarché. Lidl-Trek has the highest average rider age of 28.7, according to ProCyclingStats. The women's Picnic PostNL team has the lowest age average in the Women's WorldTour of just 23 but is also starting a process of rejuvenation.

Many of the eight signings to the men's 2026 team are 'Moneyball' style signings. Spekenbrink is no Paul DePodesta, nor Brad Pitt, but he has made calculated bets on Italy's Mattia Gaffuri after his success with the Swatt Club amateur team, on 26-year-old Irish rider Dillon Corkery, 20-year-old Oliver Peace who came via the Picnic PostNL development team and experienced mountain domestique James Knox and Timo de Jong, who won a stage of the Tour of Holland on the VAM-berg climb.

Trusted team leader Romain Bardet has retired and Tobias Lund Andresen has moved to Decathlon CMA CGM but Max Poole has recovered from the Epstein-Barr virus and will target the GC at the Giro d'Italia this year. Fabio Jakobsen has recovered from his Iliac artery problem, with Pavel Bittner and Casper van Uden as sprint and point scoring alternatives. Frank van den Broek will have more stage race opportunities, while Warren Barguil, Chris Hamilton and John Degenkolb are again veteran road captains and role models.

WINTER PARK - ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 29: Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands, Frits Biesterbos of Netherlands, Dillon Corkery of Ireland, Timo De Jong of Netherlands, Bjorn Koerdt of Great Britain, Tim Naberman of Netherlands, Julius Van Den Berg of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 6th AlUla Tour 2026, Stage 3 a 142.1km stage from Winter Park - Alula to Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah 955m on January 29, 2026 in Winter Park - Alula, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Frits Biesterbos, Dillon Corkery and Timo de Jong are all making their debuts in the AlUla Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Picnic PostNL development team now faces competition from rival WorldTour teams for the best young riders but has 16 ambitious riders on the 2026 roster, including Britain's Finn O'Brien, successful Junior Matthew Peace and Jacob Bush.

"People don't realise how young riders evolve and improve just in a year or two years, especially in modern cycling," West pointed out.

"Our development program is a massive thing and we've seen our work really come to fruition with Oscar, Max, and many other riders.

"Talented young guys to watch for in the WorldTour programme include Britain's Bjorn Koerdt who turned pro in 2025, and Juan Guillermo Martinez who was third at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye. We've also signed Dillon Corkery and Timo de Jong, who are older but will fit in our Classics and sprint groups. These guys who are bubbling underneath and benefiting from the exposure when they're racing with guys like Oscar and Max."

Picnic PostNL know they also have to chase UCI ranking points as they help their young riders develop in 2026. They do not follow a specific points scoring strategy like XDS-Astana but are well aware of the risk and pressure of a relegation battle.

"Obviously it's become bigger and bigger in the last two WorldTour cycles and it's always there, in our minds," West admitted, as a new three-year WorldTour cycle begins in 2026.

"But our philosophy is to first put our focus on the process and how we get the results, how we approach the race. Then typically when we get that right, the result and the points scoring feed into that. We know that if needed, we can always turn the dial up and try to harvest more points.

"But you could get easily distracted by chasing points. Some do it successfully but for us it's always proved more fruitful if we focus on the wider plan. How we race is the only thing we can control."

Max Poole's Giro GC ambitions and adding a bigger buy-out fee to his contract

Max Poole is the natural heir to Onley's stage race leadership role. He also came through the Picnic PostNL development and is still only 22. He has recovered from the Epstein-Barr virus that derailed the latter part of 2025 and is ambitious for the years ahead.

Poole won the 2024 Tour de Langkawi and impressed at the 2024 Vuelta a España, where he finished on the podium four times in the second half of the race and was fifth in the best young rider competition. Before being struck by Epstein-Barr in the summer of 2025, Poole was 11th at the Giro d'Italia despite a disrupted spring and two bad days, including losing five minutes on the gravel stage to Siena.

"I was good enough for perhaps fifth in the Giro, and that was with bad preparation," Poole told Cyclingnews.

"I want to try and do the GC at the 2026 Giro. This year, I hope to have a clean run, not chase anything and not have to worry about trying to cram in my training and build-up.

"There's definitely a lot more I can get out of myself, and obviously, I'll take responsibility for that. I'll also push the team around me and challenge them to also step up."

CHAMPOLUC, ITALY - MAY 30: Max Poole of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL competes during the 108th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2025, Stage 19 a 166km stage from Biella to Champoluc 1574m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2025 in Champoluc, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

There are hopes that Max Poole can emulate Onley's rise – but perhaps not his exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Poole's contract ends in 2027 but Picnic PostNL will try to extend it before a breakthrough result at the Giro in May. Spekenbrink knows he will face competition from rival WorldTour teams, as he did with Onley, but hopes to convince Poole to stay and sign a deal that includes a significant buy out clause.

Spekenbrink has already told Cyclingnews he is in favour of a structured and regulated transfer and rider trading system like those that exists in other sports.

"In football, you can change teams, but you have to agree to a transfer fee. Now, too many games are being played in cycling, especially by agents. It's chaos," he said.

"With a real transfer system, you know the transfer fee and you can think strategically and even prepare a reserve roster and make your own signings.

"We will adjust our contract strategy going forward. We've known Max for a long time, how he works and how ambitious he is. We hope to keep him in the team for a lot longer."

Losing Onley to Ineos could have forced Picnic PostNL to change their Grand Tour strategy and make Poole as team leader but they have stuck to their plans and philosophy.

"The important thing is to make goals that are really relevant and in the right direction for that ride," West explained.

"So we'll continue with Max targeting the GC at the Giro and we'll go to the Tour to be offensive and chase stages with riders like Pavel Bittner.

"Not having Oscar means we can also allow the young riders to step up and develop. We can expose them to something that maybe they wouldn't have been able to experience had Oscar still been with us. Losing Oscar was a pity but every cloud has a silver lining."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.