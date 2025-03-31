Fabio Jakobsen to undergo iliac artery surgery in both legs after loss of sprint power

Fabio Jakobsen will undergo surgery and spend at least six weeks off the bike after being diagnosed with iliac artery blood flow limitations in both of his legs.

The Picnic-PostNL sprinter famously returned from serious injury after a high-speed crash at the 2020 Tour de Pologne and won a stage of the 2022 Tour de France but has struggled in recent seasons.

Jakobsen enjoyed a good winter, working on his climbing ability and speed, but soon began to struggle in the most intense moments of racing. Tests revealed that Jakobsen has iliac artery issues in both legs.

"I trained well this winter and came into the season with some confidence. We picked up some top ten results at UAE Tour and Paris-Nice, but when it came to those key moments and high-intensity sprint efforts, I suffered; my legs simply weren’t working as they should," Jakobsen added.

“It’s a setback mentally, of course, but now that we have found the cause of the issue, I am hopeful that the surgery can then solve it.

"Sometimes you need to take one step back to be able to make two forwards, and I hope that’s what I’m going to do now."

Shirin van Anrooij, Marianne Vos and Eli Iserbyt are amongst a number of riders who have undergone iliac artery surgery. Cyclists can develop iliac artery endofibrosis problems due to repetitive hip flexion while pedaling. A return to their best ability is not always possible due to the nature of the problem.

Picnic PostNL announced that Jakobsen will undergo surgery on Wednesday, before six weeks off the bike and very gradual rehabilitation. His race programme for the remainder of the 2025 season is dependent on his recovery.

"Unfortunately, after conducting recent tests, we have discovered that Fabio has flow limitation of the iliac arteries. As the diagnosis is very clear and currently limiting him on the bike, he will undergo surgery to attempt and fix the issue," Picnic PostNL team doctor Camiel Aldershof explained.

"Thankfully, he has a more favourable prognosis to return due to the type of limitation; however, this can take some time to come back from.

“The surgery means that Fabio will be off the bike for around six weeks initially, with no other strenuous physical activity allowed. In the meantime, we will monitor his progress, and from there, when he is ready, we will gradually have him return to training and slowly build up intensity again."