'They're always asking us if we're happy' - Why Larry Warbasse is a perfect fit at Tudor Pro Cycling

Larry Warbasse will make his 2026 season debut at the Challenge Mallorca this weekend, kicking off his second year in a vital domestique role at Tudor Pro Cycling.

Pro cycling is often measured by victories, results, UCI points and power data, but Warbasse provides the rarely seen 'grunt work' and off-the-bike support that are the foundations of success. Warbasse only scored 132 points in 2025, but raced for 70 days, from late January to mid-October. His contribution to the team is surely far higher than his domestique's salary, but he seems happy in the role.

The Michigander from Traverse City was a late signing to the team, with team owner Fabian Cancellara and team manager Raphael Meyer contacting him after the 2024 Il Lombardia, when Warbasse feared his career was over. Tudor had signed Julian Alaphilippe and Marc Hirschi but realised they needed a veteran trusted domestique and role model.

"Tudor Pro Cycling is on the up and I was able to join at the right time and fill an important role, that suits me really well too," Warbasse told Cyclingnews at the team's recent Janaury training camp.

"I'm a solid rider who can do a lot of racing and a lot of different types of racing. We have a lot of big leaders and a lot of young guys, but we don't have too many guys with experience, so I can slot into that role. I felt like I played a pretty critical role in a lot of the races."

Warbasse worked as a key helper for Michael Storer in 2025, helping the Australian win the Tour of the Alps, fight for a GC top ten at the Giro d'Italia and even his third place at Il Lombardia. He also finished seventh in the Maryland Cycling Classic after being the key move of the race, before helping Alaphilippe win the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

Warbasse was inspired by Alaphilippe's natural leadership and, in turn, tried to help and inspire Storer.

"Michael really stepped it up last year. I got to race with him quite a bit, and it was cool to see the level that he had," Warbasse said in admiration of the quiet-talking Australian.

"He comes off as timid and quiet, but actually, when he is comfortable and in the group, then he's actually quite talkative and an interesting guy to be around. He's got inner steel. He'd prefer not to fight for a wheel, but when he has to, he can fight. I'm curious to see what he can do at the Giro this year.

"Julian and Michael are very different, as is Marc Hirschi but Julian is an incredible leader. After being his teammate, I've gained a whole new appreciation for him. He's definitely the best leader that I've ever raced with because he gets so much more out of everyone on the team.

"He's so good for the team and for the ambiance. He knows when everyone's suffering and when everyone needs a word of encouragement. That's a gift, and not many people have that. He's worth his weight in gold, more than any results. We're really lucky to have him."

'I'm also getting faster every year, but then I stay in the same place because everyone else gets better too'

Larry Warbasse does the hard work during Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Warbasse was rewarded for his hard work in 2025 with a new two-year contract at Tudor. The Swiss team have also signed Stefan Küng, fellow American Will Barta and Italian Luca Mozzato. Tudor is a ProTeam, but after their success in 2025, they have secured invitations to all the 2026 WorldTour races and plan to ride them all.

Warbasse is 35 and has been a pro since 2013, but will race on until 2027, with no sign of burnout or fatigue.

"In 2026, I just want to keep enjoying it and reach my best level. If I could still get some personal results, it would be cool too. If I could help the team to win and improve by a few percent points, it would be pretty cool," he said.

"Everyone keeps getting more professional, the speeds keep getting higher, that's just the way it is. But as long as you keep doing the work and doing everything right, then you can keep up," he said.

"I'm also getting faster every year, but then I stay in the same place because everyone else gets better, too. I've learned to have a lot more balance in my life and career over the years, and I think that helps me sort of keep my feet on the ground and roll with the punches."

Warbasse seems to benefit from the apparent healthy team culture at Tudor.

"They're always asking us if we're happy, even Fabian Cancellara asks me," Warbasse revealed.

"It's a small thing, but it's super important because a happy rider is a fast rider. Not that many teams are really too concerned about it, but Fabian is. I think he's very human.

"During his career, he felt he had to be a certain way as a rider, but that's not how he is as a person. He says he wants to build the team that he wished he had ridden for. I'm trying to help him do that."