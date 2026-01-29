'They're always asking us if we're happy' - Why Larry Warbasse is a perfect fit at Tudor Pro Cycling

American domestique enjoying key role in Swiss team alongside Julian Alaphilippe and Michael Storer

Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling)
Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tudor Pro Cycling)

Larry Warbasse will make his 2026 season debut at the Challenge Mallorca this weekend, kicking off his second year in a vital domestique role at Tudor Pro Cycling.

Pro cycling is often measured by victories, results, UCI points and power data, but Warbasse provides the rarely seen 'grunt work' and off-the-bike support that are the foundations of success. Warbasse only scored 132 points in 2025, but raced for 70 days, from late January to mid-October. His contribution to the team is surely far higher than his domestique's salary, but he seems happy in the role.

Warbasse worked as a key helper for Michael Storer in 2025, helping the Australian win the Tour of the Alps, fight for a GC top ten at the Giro d'Italia and even his third place at Il Lombardia. He also finished seventh in the Maryland Cycling Classic after being the key move of the race, before helping Alaphilippe win the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

'I'm also getting faster every year, but then I stay in the same place because everyone else gets better too'

BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Julian Alaphilippe of France, Larry Warbasse of United States and Team Tudor Pro Cycling Team and Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates during the 119th Il Lombardia 2025 a 241km one day race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Larry Warbasse does the hard work during Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Warbasse was rewarded for his hard work in 2025 with a new two-year contract at Tudor. The Swiss team have also signed Stefan Küng, fellow American Will Barta and Italian Luca Mozzato. Tudor is a ProTeam, but after their success in 2025, they have secured invitations to all the 2026 WorldTour races and plan to ride them all.

Warbasse is 35 and has been a pro since 2013, but will race on until 2027, with no sign of burnout or fatigue.

"In 2026, I just want to keep enjoying it and reach my best level. If I could still get some personal results, it would be cool too. If I could help the team to win and improve by a few percent points, it would be pretty cool," he said.

"Everyone keeps getting more professional, the speeds keep getting higher, that's just the way it is. But as long as you keep doing the work and doing everything right, then you can keep up," he said.

"I'm also getting faster every year, but then I stay in the same place because everyone else gets better, too. I've learned to have a lot more balance in my life and career over the years, and I think that helps me sort of keep my feet on the ground and roll with the punches."

Warbasse seems to benefit from the apparent healthy team culture at Tudor.

"They're always asking us if we're happy, even Fabian Cancellara asks me," Warbasse revealed.

"It's a small thing, but it's super important because a happy rider is a fast rider. Not that many teams are really too concerned about it, but Fabian is. I think he's very human.

"During his career, he felt he had to be a certain way as a rider, but that's not how he is as a person. He says he wants to build the team that he wished he had ridden for. I'm trying to help him do that."

