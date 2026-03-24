'It made news worldwide' - Jay Vine still dealing with pain after infamous kangaroo crash but back in action at Volta a Catalunya

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Wrist pain management still required but Tour Down Under GC winner says he has 'come a long way' as he races in support of Almeida and McNulty

SANT FELIU DE GUIXOLS, SPAIN - MARCH 23: (L-R) Marc Soler of Spain and Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG leads the peloton during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 1 a 172.7km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols on March 23, 2026 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Jay Vine rides ahead of UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya, his first race back since breaking his wrist on final day at Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jay Vine returned to action this week at Volta a Catalunya, eight weeks after an eventful stage 5 at Tour Down Under. The final stage brought him a second career GC title at his home race, as well as a close encounter with one of two kangaroos and a broken wrist.

"Everyone knows by now. A kangaroo jumped into the peloton, causing half the peloton to hit the ground. It made news worldwide, but it would be nice if the sport were known for something other than a kangaroo jumping in front of the riders. It is what it is," Vine told Sporza Tuesday after a second day of racing in northern Spain.

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The Tour Down Under was more than eventful for his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad, with his teammates Jhonathan Narváez and Vegard Stake Laengen suffering injuries on stage 4 which took them out of the race. Narváez is still recovering from several thoracic vertebrae fractures. The kangaroo crash also brought down Mikkel Bjerg, who has not raced since.

"It would be nice to get a result, but I don't think I'm at a high enough level yet to compete with these guys. We have João [Almeida] and Brandon [McNulty] who are doing very well. The goal is to support them."

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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