Tadej Pogačar was once again on another planet and in a race of his own at Strade Bianche but for a moment, at least a brief moment, he perhaps looked into the future and saw a new rival and was concerned that Paul Seixas could respond to his attack.

Pogačar won a fourth Strade Bianche, again with a near 80km solo attack, and was the first rider to win three years in row. Pogačar was Pogesque and Merckxian yet again but had to share the limelight with Seixas, who seems his heir apparent.

"I was impressed with Paul. He did a super good ride," Pogačar admitted in his post-race press conference.

"He showed that he can ride a bike, and he can ride under pressure, that he can deliver a result and he has incredible legs. He's a big machine."

Few riders have ever been able to respond to Pogačar's trademark searing surges. Yet Seixas was able to stay in contact and even close the gap, at least for a few moments, on the decisive Monte Sante Marie sector.

Pogačar had to pace his effort with Seixas in pursuit and go deeper to ensure the upstart young French teenager did not get basic on his wheel and spark a tactical dilemma.

"I looked back at one point after the first steep section and he was not that far behind. He was actually really close. So I said 'OK' and realised that I need to really leave it all out there and try to snap the gap.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Luckily I succeeded. Otherwise, I think he would have been on the wheel. I'm happy with the way it went."

After Seixas and Isaac del Toro eased and were caught by the Tom Pidcock and Matteo Jorgenson chase group, Pogačar soon opened a comfortable margin. That allowed him to manage his effort and even to let his mind wander and enjoy the moment.

"When I was attacking, I was thinking that the new kid Seixas is really good, and that I need to be better to make the gap grow as quick as possible," Pogačar said, revealing his thoughts.

"Then I was thinking what the gap might be and [where] Isaac was. Then once I get that info, I start to think about the road ahead and even enjoy the crowds, managing my effort, eating and drinking. I even had time for my personal thoughts.

"Winning Strade Bianche is reassuring. It's a good start of the season. It's one of the biggest races, one of the most beautiful races in the world. To win Strade Bianche gives me confidence and motivation for the rest of the season."

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.