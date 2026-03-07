'He's a big machine' - Tadej Pogačar forced to share Strade Bianche glory with new rival Paul Seixas

'Winning Strade Bianche is reassuring, it's a good start of the season' Slovenian says after record-breaking fourth victory

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM on second place and race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XR pose on the podium ceremony after the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Strade Bianche winner Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG (right) congratulates runner-up Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) on second place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar was once again on another planet and in a race of his own at Strade Bianche but for a moment, at least a brief moment, he perhaps looked into the future and saw a new rival and was concerned that Paul Seixas could respond to his attack.

Pogačar won a fourth Strade Bianche, again with a near 80km solo attack, and was the first rider to win three years in row. Pogačar was Pogesque and Merckxian yet again but had to share the limelight with Seixas, who seems his heir apparent.

"I was impressed with Paul. He did a super good ride," Pogačar admitted in his post-race press conference.

Few riders have ever been able to respond to Pogačar's trademark searing surges. Yet Seixas was able to stay in contact and even close the gap, at least for a few moments, on the decisive Monte Sante Marie sector.

Pogačar had to pace his effort with Seixas in pursuit and go deeper to ensure the upstart young French teenager did not get basic on his wheel and spark a tactical dilemma.

After Seixas and Isaac del Toro eased and were caught by the Tom Pidcock and Matteo Jorgenson chase group, Pogačar soon opened a comfortable margin. That allowed him to manage his effort and even to let his mind wander and enjoy the moment.

"When I was attacking, I was thinking that the new kid Seixas is really good, and that I need to be better to make the gap grow as quick as possible," Pogačar said, revealing his thoughts.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

