'No excuses regarding Matteo' – home side Visma-Lease a Bike pinning hopes on Jorgenson for Amstel Gold Race

Visma-Lease a Bike management have confirmed that they will be pinning their hopes on American Matteo Jorgenson as he makes his first full-on assault on the Ardennes Classics this spring, starting with Amstel Gold Race.

For the first time since he joined Visma-Lease a Bike in 2024, Jorgenson has skipped the cobbled Classics, and after racing Milan-San Remo has been training specifically for the Ardennes.

Recently crowned Paris-Roubaix champion Wout van Aert is missing from Amstel Gold – which he won back in 2021, as well as finishing fourth last year – on Sunday, while Tiesj Benoot, a top-10 finisher for Visma in 2025 and a podium finisher in 2024, has left the team.

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However, that hasn't stopped a renewed emphasis on the Ardennes Classics for Visma-Lease a Bike as head coach Mathieu Heijboer told Wielerfilts recently. And Jorgenson, it emerges, is in excellent shape to spearhead that project, claims Heijboer.

"If you're talking about someone for whom everything has gone flawlessly up to now, that really only applies to Matteo. He is feeling very good at the moment," he said.

“Matteo has specifically worked towards these races. There are no reservations whatsoever regarding his recovery from altitude. I won’t make any bold statements, but there are no excuses regarding Matteo.

"These three races – starting with the Amstel – mark the conclusion of what will hopefully be a very fine spring for him. Our hope is that Matteo can ride a very strong finale and compete for the win.”

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Others expected to feature strongly in the Visma-Lease a Bike include Ben Tulett and Christophe Laporte, despite their limited experience in the Dutch Classic, as is the case for Jorgenson, only once a participant, and for whom that may prove a handicap.

Fifth in Paris-Roubaix, Laporte has extended his already hugely successful Classics season as far as Amstel, whilst Tulett is coming back from knee injuries that forced an early withdrawal in Itzulia Basque Country, but is in good shape overall, Heijboer said.

"Chris handles the Amstel very well and positions himself fantastically. He can play a huge role for Matteo and Ben Tulett.

“Ben withdrew from the Tour of the Basque Country with knee problems," Heijboer told Wielerflits, "but you shouldn't write him off just yet."

While Visma's collective Classics morale has logically been massively boosted by the victory of Wout van Aert in Roubaix, even without Tadej Pogačar, there will be no lack of rivals in Amstel Gold, Heijboer says.

“The key factor in these kinds of races, when he takes part, is Tadej Pogačar. But this time we'll have Remco Evenepoel, hopefully [2024 winner] Tom Pidcock can ride, and defending champion Mattias Skjelmose will also be present on Sunday, too."

Visma-Lease a Bike for 2026 Amstel Gold Race

Filippo Fiorelli (ITA)

Per Strand Hagenes (NOR)

Menno Huising (NED)

Matteo Jorgenson (USA)

Christophe Laporte (FRA)

Ben Tulett (GBR)

Axel Zingle (FRA)