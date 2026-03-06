'Starting with Tadej means we always race for the win' – Omloop Het Nieuwsblad podium finisher Florian Vermeersch predicts usual Pogačar fireworks on Saturday

Third place at cobbled openers a boost to morale and sign of good legs ahead of Saturday's Italian Classic for Belgian

Strade Bianche 2025: Florian Vermeersch during the race
Florian Vermeersch in action at the 2025 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

'Tadej will do Tadej things' is one of those quotes that has become shorthand for Tadej Pogačar's jaw-dropping ability seemingly to choose how and when he wins a race, and although the route of Strade Bianche has been changed for 2026, at least one of his key teammates feels it will make absolutely no difference to the Slovenian's strategy on Saturday in the Italian Classic.

The new version of Strade Bianche will have 16 kilometres less of gravel roads and will be 10 kilometres shorter, causing some top contenders to predict a more open race.

However, as Omloop Het Nieuwsblad podium finisher and Pogačar teammate Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) told Cyclingnews earlier this week, regardless of the distance or difficulty, he has no doubt that the three-times winner will once again race as aggressively as ever.

"I think that is true of everywhere – in every race we start, we have a great team. And that's the nice thing about riding here also for UAE," he said.

His role on Saturday will be radically different, though, where Vemeersch will likely be expected to help soften up the opposition for Pogačar in the first half of the race.

