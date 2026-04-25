'I wouldn't put me in your fantasy team' – Tom Pidcock looks to fly under the radar to result at Liège-Bastogne-Liège but he's 'not expecting any fireworks'

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British rider arrives in time to start La Doyenne, but with big best shape still to be found

BOZEN-BOLZANO, ITALY - APRIL 24: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling - Red Points Jersey competes in the breakaway during the 48th Tour of the Alps 2026
Pidcock during last week's Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite making it back in time from injury to start Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) is hoping to "go under the radar" as an outsider during the Monument Classic, knowing full well that he's still not back to his best shape.

Having arrived in Belgium yesterday from his return to racing at the Tour of the Alps, where he took a stage win, Pidcock isn't rating his chances too highly against the three top favourites, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM).

"I think, like every year, there's one guy that everyone is looking at, there's two guys who are quite close, and then I think I'm not really counting on my shape being that amazing," said Pidcock at the team presentation in Liège's Place Saint-Lambert on the eve of the race.

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Asked if he was the hidden favourite for Liège by Sporza, Pidcock laughed and said, "No, I don't think so."

"Every day I've been getting better. It was tough getting back into racing with so much time off the bike and so little time training again. I can be daily positive tomorrow – I'm not expecting any fireworks – but hopefully just no explosions out the back," he told CyclingProNet.

"This was the big last goal of the first part of the season, so I think also mentally, it's nice that I've been able to keep – OK it's been a bit interrupted – but the same schedule. Now I can have a little time off and reset before preparing for the Tour de France. Otherwise, it would have been a long time until I next raced."

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