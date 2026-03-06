'If I can battle with Tadej for a little or for a long time, that's a positive' - Tom Pidcock prepares to again take on Pogačar at Strade Bianche

News
By published

Pinarello-Q36.5 leader wary of Isaac del Toro, Paul Seixas and their strong teams

Tom Pidcock walks past the Strade Bianche trophy in front of a red backdrop at the teams presentation
Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock will ride Strade Bianche for a fifth time on Saturday. As a former winner, one of the most skilled off-road riders in the sport, and runner-up to Tadej Pogačar last year, the Briton naturally aims high every time he travels to Tuscany.

Pidcock is in his second season with Pinarello-Q36.5, and he and the team appear to have improved year on year. The team's core Classics squad prepared at altitude in Chile for 25 days in February.

Pidcock has the self-belief and talent to at least try to stay with Pogačar. He will be watching the Slovenian on the long mid-race gravel sector once again, but has seen other possible race scenarios and key rivals.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.