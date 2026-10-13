'What I first saw as a stepping stone transformed into a team I see as the ideal environment for me to thrive' – Leo Hayter signs up for another year at Modern Adventure

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling have announced that British racer Leo Hayter will continue with the squad for 2027.

Hayter, one of the top U23 talents a few years ago, returned to racing late last season after a year off the bike and the end of his previous contract with Ineos Grenadiers. He stepped away from the British squad in August 2024, revealing a years-long battle with depression.

The 25-year-old signed with Modern Adventure this year, though injuries interrupted his season. He suffered a back injury in the spring and a bout of pericarditis at the end of the year, but will return in 2027.

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"I’m really happy to be extending with the team. What I first saw as a stepping stone back to the top of the sport transformed into a team I see as the ideal environment for me to thrive," Hayter said.

"I had a difficult season with a back injury that held me back until July, but since then, it really felt like I stepped up a level.

"Throughout the process, I had full support and trust from the team, and I was happy to repay that with two professional podiums in the back half of the year. Unfortunately, my short season was cut even shorter with a Pericarditis diagnosis. The recovery is frustratingly lengthy, but alongside the team doctors, we have a plan in place to arrive in the coming year in the best way possible."

Hayter's first season at Modern Adventure

Hayter, who won the Giro d'Italia Under-23 in 2022, tackled 19 race days this season, including the Sibiu Tour and Tour of Luxembourg. His top result was fifth at the TPC en Nouvelle-Aquitaine stage race in August.

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"Once I’m fit, I’m really looking forward to building on top of the small successes I had this year; continuing to ride in support of the guys, and turning my podium places into wins when the opportunity arises," he said.

Modern Adventure have enjoyed a successful debut season in the peloton, taking five victories including the Tour de Wallonie with Ben Oliver. Hayter will be part of a seemingly unchanged roster next year, with all the team's 2026 riders under contract, including Oliver, Robin Carpenter, and Stefan De Bod.

Team co-founder George Hincapie said he believes there's more to come from Hayter once he recovers from his illness and returns to racing next season.

"We’re really happy to have Leo continuing with us. He’s a talented rider, and he’s shown what he can do when he’s able to build momentum. We’re looking forward to supporting him through his recovery and helping him keep moving forward. We believe there’s plenty more to come."