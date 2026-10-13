'What I first saw as a stepping stone transformed into a team I see as the ideal environment for me to thrive' – Leo Hayter signs up for another year at Modern Adventure

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British racer had a disrupted first season back after his career break but 'there’s plenty more to come' says team boss George Hincapie

Leo Hayter leads a group of riders at the 2026 Tour de Luxembourg
Leo Hayter in action at the 2026 Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling have announced that British racer Leo Hayter will continue with the squad for 2027.

Hayter, one of the top U23 talents a few years ago, returned to racing late last season after a year off the bike and the end of his previous contract with Ineos Grenadiers. He stepped away from the British squad in August 2024, revealing a years-long battle with depression.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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