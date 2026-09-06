'I was feeling delirious and hanging onto the car' – Still without a team for 2027 and despite struggles in the heat, Ethan Hayter soldiers on at Vuelta a España

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British rider says 'it's the first time I've been in this situation' with a place in next year's peloton potentially depending on stage 18 ITT

Ethan Hayter of Soudal-QuickStep accepts a most combative rider prize after stage 12
Ethan Hayter of Soudal-QuickStep accepts a most combative rider prize after stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) remains without a contract for the 2027 season, and despite suffering significantly in the second week of the Vuelta a España, he has made it to the second rest day, looking to perhaps turn his fortunes around with a result in the final six stages.

It feels like a long time since he was left agonisingly frustrated by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the opening stage time trial in Monaco, missing out by the barest of margins, just nine hundredths of a second.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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