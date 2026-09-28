'It's been really fun to see him get his legs back under him' - Leo Hayter's one year at Modern Adventure could find him return for 2027

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Briton out of Tour de Langkawi due to illness after multiple podiums in Europe

ETTELBRUCK, LUXEMBOURG - SEPTEMBER 19: Leo Hayter of Great Britain and Team Modern Adventure Pro Cycling competes during the 86th Skoda Tour de Luxembourg 2026, Stage 4 a 20.4km individual time trial stage from Ettelbruck to Ettelbruck on September 19, 2026 in Ettelbruck, Luxembourg. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Leo Hayter finished third on stage 4 ITT at Tour de Luxembourg, claiming a podium for Modern Adventure Pro Cycling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leo Hayter was soaring recently for Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, making the trip to Malaysia after scoring his first podiums of the season in two races in France and Luxembourg. Today he was flying in a different manner, boarding a flight back home to Europe as he was not able to make the start at Tour de Langkawi due to pericarditis.

"He was obviously flying, and it's been really fun to see him get his legs back under him throughout the year. And he's just a good, positive guy to have around so we're already missing him a lot," team Sports Director Alex Howes told Cyclingnews before the start of stage 1 in Shah Alam.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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