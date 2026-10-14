Valentina Cavallar described the test as "painful, profoundly out of place and disrespectful towards my family"

The International Testing Agency (ITA) have apologised to Austrian rider Valentina Cavallar after an anti-doping officer arrived to test her following the death of her mother, while at the same time defending their procedures.

In a statement provided to Velo, the ITA said that they had contacted Cavallar to apologise for the test, which she described as "painful, profoundly out of place and disrespectful towards my family" in an Instagram post on Monday.

A doping control officer arrived at Cavallar's home "just a few hours" after her mother's death in September, she wrote, and the test was carried out with her mother in the next room.

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"It was a moment that made me reflect on how easily we can forget that behind every athlete, there is a human being with a life, a family and emotions that do not simply disappear when the responsibilities of professional sport begin," added the SD Worx-Protime racer.

The ITA stated that Cavallar informed the doping control officer of her mother's death shortly after their arrival, but noted that she raised "no concerns or requests to postpone or discontinue the control" at the time.

"The International Testing Agency (ITA) extends its sincere condolences to Valentina Cavallar and her family following the loss of her mother," the statement to Velo read.

"Since learning about the circumstances of the sample collection which took place on 5 September 2026 on Valentina Cavallar, the ITA looked into the context of the test.

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"Neither the ITA nor the Doping Control Officer (DCO) were aware of the rider’s personal situation prior to arriving at her home. The DCO was informed of her mother’s passing upon arrival. According to the information gathered by the ITA since the rider’s Instagram post [Monday], Ms Cavallar and her family cooperated fully with the procedure, and no concerns or requests to postpone or discontinue the control were raised at the time or afterwards."

Under cycling's whereabouts system, riders must submit their location during a 60-minute period each day when they will be available for testing. Cavallar's situation occurred was a result of tragic coincidence, which the ITA acknowledged as an "exceptionally sensitive situation."

The doping control officer "endeavoured to pursue the procedure as discreetly, respectfully and swiftly as possible" with Cavallar and her family's support, the ITA's statement continued, before the organisation noted that it had reached out to her to apologise directly for the situation and any distress caused.

"We fully recognise that undergoing a doping control in these circumstances has added to her distress experienced at an extraordinarily painful time. We have been in touch with the rider directly and apologised.

"The ITA remains committed to ensuring that the protection of clean sport goes hand in hand with respect, compassion and care for athletes.

"We will also continue to always encourage athletes to report any concerns either during or after a doping control, so the ITA can take the appropriate measures to ensure a proportionate balance between the fight against doping and every athlete’s right to privacy and wellbeing."