'We have been in touch with the rider directly and apologised' – ITA responds to Valentina Cavallar's post about doping control on day her mother died

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Testing agency defends test, saying 'no concerns or requests to postpone or discontinue the control were raised at the time or afterwards'

A close-up photo of Valentina Cavallar at the 2026 SD Worx-Protime team training camp in Spain
Valentina Cavallar described the test as "painful, profoundly out of place and disrespectful towards my family" (Image credit: Getty Images)

The International Testing Agency (ITA) have apologised to Austrian rider Valentina Cavallar after an anti-doping officer arrived to test her following the death of her mother, while at the same time defending their procedures.

In a statement provided to Velo, the ITA said that they had contacted Cavallar to apologise for the test, which she described as "painful, profoundly out of place and disrespectful towards my family" in an Instagram post on Monday.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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