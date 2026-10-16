'If this is what is felt, we need to listen' – Picnic PostNL's Kemna left 'deeply upset' as he responds to allegations of culture of fear at Dutch WorldTour team

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Dutch Cycling Union says 'a thorough investigation is needed into how this situation could have arisen and what steps are required to prevent a recurrence'

Picnic PostNL riders prior to the 2026 edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Picnic PostNL riders prior to the 2026 edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Getty Images)

Picnic PostNL head coach Rudi Kemna has responded emotionally to allegations of the Dutch WorldTour team operating with a toxic culture, insisting that, while left "astonished" by the report, the team must listen and enter a dialogue.

Kemna was mentioned throughout the extensive investigation conducted by NOS Sport and In De Waaier, published on Thursday and which included interviews with 71 current or former employees at Picnic PostNL, one of them even describing the situation as "a dictatorship." But when he spoke to WielerFlits at the Eneco Tour, he struggled to come to terms with what had been revealed.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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