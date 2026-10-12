'Profoundly out of place and disrespectful' – Valentina Cavallar forced to undergo doping control in neighbouring room to deceased mother

News
By
Published

Austrian rider ended her season in August for personal and family reasons

SD Worx Austrian rider Valentina Cavallar wearing the best climber&#039;s blue jersey (Maglia Azzura) rests after the 8th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026 - Tour of Italy Women cycling race between Rivoli and Sestriere, on June 6, 2026. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images)
Valentina Cavallar in the blue jersey at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Austrian rider Valentina Cavallar has called for "humanity, compassion and respect" not to be forgotten for athletes after revealing she was subjected to an anti-doping test at home in the hours after the death of her mother.

Having joined SD-Worx Protime at the start of 2026, Cavallar had been in top form into the summer, taking ninth at the Giro d'Italia Women. But after pulling out of the Tour de France Femmes in August before the final stage, she hasn't raced since due to personal and family reasons.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.