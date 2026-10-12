'Profoundly out of place and disrespectful' – Valentina Cavallar forced to undergo doping control in neighbouring room to deceased mother

Austrian rider Valentina Cavallar has called for "humanity, compassion and respect" not to be forgotten for athletes after revealing she was subjected to an anti-doping test at home in the hours after the death of her mother.

Having joined SD-Worx Protime at the start of 2026, Cavallar had been in top form into the summer, taking ninth at the Giro d'Italia Women. But after pulling out of the Tour de France Femmes in August before the final stage, she hasn't raced since due to personal and family reasons.

Cavallar revealed on her Instagram that this was due to the death of her mother, but also that it was the series of events which unfolded in the hours after that caused her to speak openly about one of the toughest moments of her life.

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"I usually prefer to keep my private life away from the public eye, but this is something I feel is important to share," said Cavallar.

"Losing my mum in September has changed the way I see life forever. You can spend so much of your life chasing goals, pushing your limits, measuring success in results, victories and achievements. But losing someone you love makes you realise how little of that truly matters in the end.

"Life is not about how much you achieve, how successful you become, or how many people know your name. It is about the people you love, the moments you share and the memories you create. I have always known how important my family is to me, but I don’t think I ever truly understood just how much until I had to experience life without my mum.

"What made this experience even harder was that just a few hours after my mum had passed away, I had to undergo a doping control at home, in the room next to where she lay."

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Cavallar made sure to stress her recognition of the need for clean sport, but could only call for more recognition from the anti-doping authorities of the human beings and normal lives their testing has an effect on.

"I understand the importance of clean sport, and I have always respected the responsibility that comes with being a professional athlete. But in that moment, I was clearly not thinking about cycling, competition or my responsibilities as an athlete. I was a daughter who had just lost her mum," she said.

"Having to navigate a doping control in those circumstances felt deeply painful, profoundly out of place and disrespectful towards my family. It was a moment that made me reflect on how easily we can forget that behind every athlete, there is a human being with a life, a family and emotions that do not simply disappear when the responsibilities of professional sport begin.

"I believe in clean sport. But I also believe that humanity, compassion and respect should never be forgotten."

Cavallar ended the caption on her emotional post by talking about the new perspective she will take into life after her and her family's loss, but also the lessons she has taken from grief.

"My mum’s life was so much more than the illness that took her away from us. Her love, her strength and everything she gave us will continue to live through the way we treat each other, the choices we make, and the lives we choose to lead," said Cavallar.

"I wish more than anything that she was still here to share all the moments that are yet to come. But if losing her has taught me anything, it is that we cannot take those moments, or the people we share them with, for granted."