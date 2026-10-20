Polish rider Daria Pikulik receives backdated suspension for missing three anti-doping tests, but keeps Olympic medal

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All her results between December 2024 and June 2026 are disqualified

Daria Pikulik on the podium after the 2025 VCV Feminas Gran Premio Tuawa in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The International Testing Agency (ITA) has revealed a backdated 18-month suspension for Polish rider Daria Pikulik, who committed three whereabouts failures in a period of 12 months.

Pikulik has accepted the suspension, which stretches back from December 9, 2024 to June 8 this year, and the disqualification of all her results in that period.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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