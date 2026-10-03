'The world caves in on you' - Ion Izagirre reflects on broken wrist injury that wrecked end of 17-year career

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Basque star unable to complete final few races after training accident this week

Ion Izagirre wins the 2026 GP MIguel Indurain
(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm a little bit in mourning right now," is how Ion Izagirre describes his current situation, as he contemplates a much more abrupt, painful and downright unlucky end to his 17-year career than any pro would wish for.

In any other circumstances for the 37-year-old Basque racer, an accident and injuries suffered on Wednesday when out training would have been a major setback to his plans, but by no means impossible to overcome. But this time round, the broken left wrist that Izagirre ended up with after falling during training has much more serious long-term consequences.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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