USA gets another UCI race as Battenkill returns to pro calendar

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New York event adds men's UCI 1.2 race

Professional bicycle riders followed by team support cars go through town during the Tour of the Battenkill race on Sunday, April 15, 2012 in Cambridge, NY.
A view of the last Tour of the Battenkill pro race in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One year after returning to the domestic pro calendar, the Battenkill road race in New York State is back on the UCI calendar after a 13-year absence, giving another boost for professional cycling in North America.

The race will run on May 22, 2027, as a UCI 1.2-ranked men's race, two weeks before the Armed Forces Cycling Classic Capitol Cup, also a men's 1.2 race, will be held on June 5.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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