'It's a sad way to end it' - exit of Tadej Pogačar sparks wave of sympathy and regret in the Vuelta a España peloton

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Stage winner Bryan Coquard struggles with delight at victory but sadness for Slovenian's plight

UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders Domen Novak, Ivo Oliveira, Pavel Sivakov, Pablo Torres, Kevin Vermaerke and Jay Vine dropped from the peloton after the crash and abandon of their team leader Tadej Pogačar
UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders Domen Novak, Ivo Oliveira, Pavel Sivakov, Pablo Torres, Kevin Vermaerke and Jay Vine dropped from the peloton after the crash and abandon of their team leader Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

The unexpected and dramatic Adios for Tadej Pogačar from the Vuelta a España will take a long time for the remaining participants to assimilate, but the initial reaction at least was one of stunned disbelief, sadness and regret that it had to end this way.

The first show of solidarity that the peloton showed was the way they slowed down completely after news trickled through that Pogačar had crashed, virtually suspending the racing of their own volition in order to give the Vuelta leader a chance to regain contact. 

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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