Memorial Marco Pantani: Ion Izagirre captures 20th victory of his career from lead group of four

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Basque rider outpaces Giulio Pellizzari and Mikkel Honoré to the line in Cesenatico

CESENATICO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Race winner Ion Izagirre of Spain and Team Cofidis and Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe sprint at finish line during the 23rd Memorial Marco Pantani 2026 a 191.6km one day race from Riccione to Cesenatico on September 12, 2026 in Cesenatico, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ion Izagirre beats Giulio Pellizzari to the line in Cesenatico (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) sprinted to the 20th victory of his career at the Memorial Marco Pantani, the soon-to-retire Basque rider prevailing from a select lead group of four riders in Cesenatico.

Izagirre, riding one of the final races of his 16-year pro career, came out on top from a lead group which went clear on the final climb of the day, San Lorenzo in Scanno, 45km from the finish.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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