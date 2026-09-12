Memorial Marco Pantani: Ion Izagirre captures 20th victory of his career from lead group of four

Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) sprinted to the 20th victory of his career at the Memorial Marco Pantani, the soon-to-retire Basque rider prevailing from a select lead group of four riders in Cesenatico.

Izagirre, riding one of the final races of his 16-year pro career, came out on top from a lead group which went clear on the final climb of the day, San Lorenzo in Scanno, 45km from the finish.

The quartet of Izagirre, Michael Storer (Tudor), Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) built a lead of a minute during the flat run to the line at the end of the 191.6km race.

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Further back, it was mostly Jayco-AlUla who rode in the chase, hoping to deliver Andrea Vendrame to the line. The efforts behind would cut into the lead, but they wouldn't be enough to bring the move back.

Out front, the quartet wouldn't hold their minute lead all the way to the line, but they'd stay away to contest the finish. The attacks up front flew in the final 4km, with Storer going several times.

It was back together for the final kilometre, though, despite late moves by Honoré and Pellizzari. In the end, it was Izagirre who had the decisive kick to the line. He beat Pellizzari and Honoré to take the win, while Storer rounded out the top four.

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