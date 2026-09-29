Geoffrey Bouchard's rewrite of professional cycling farewell goes off script as he leaves Le Tour de Langkawi with broken collarbone

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Heading to Malaysia with defending champions TotalEnergies was meant to be an 'enjoy every moment' experience but instead a crash on stage 1 left him and team facing another plan alteration

Geoffrey Bouchard (TotalEnergies) speaking to the media before the 2026 Le Tour de Langkawi
Geoffrey Bouchard (TotalEnergies) speaking to the media before the 2026 Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

After a retirement false dawn in 2025 French rider Geoffrey Bouchard was looking forward to going out on different note this autumn. Last year's late-season offer of a contract for 2026 from TotalEnergies had appeared to have given him a do over, saving him from unceremoniously walking away on an injury with no chance to savour the moment of knowingly racing for the last time.

Lining up for a farewell as part of a team that are the defending champions at the 2026 Le Tour de Langkawi to say goodbye was an appealing prospect, therefore. That was particularly true when compared with the scenario he was faced with last year before the TotalEnergies contract came along, as he finished the season injured after crashing out at the Tour de Luxembourg.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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