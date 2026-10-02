Lachlan Morton set to leave EF Education-EasyPost

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Australian cyclist Lachlan Morton poses as he takes a break at the Col-de-Port during the 13th day of his solo alternative Tour de France cycling race near Tarascon-sur-Ariege on July 8, 2021. Lachlan Morton is riding every kilometer of the Tour de France, plus the distances between race starts and finishes, solo.
Lachlan Morton during his 2021 'Alt Tour de France' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lachlan Morton, one of the most popular riders of the EF Education-EasyPost squad, revealed that he is leaving the team after six seasons with the US outfit. The ultra-endurance specialist told Cycling Weekly that his victory in the 3-Peaks endurance cyclocross race in Yorkshire last weekend was his "last time pinning on a number with EF".

Morton began his career as part of the organisation when it was Garmin-Sharp after racing for the development squad, but turned his focus to pushing his body in long-distance challenges beginning in 2014. He returned to the WorldTour in 2017 and then returned to EF Education in 2019.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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