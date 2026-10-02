Belgian racers avoided World Championships disaster in run-in at US border, Alec Segaert reveals

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Tiesj Benoot and Quinten Hermans were questioned by border officials after accidentally heading for the USA during a pre-Worlds training ride

Belgian Tiesj Benoot is pictured in action during the elite men Road Race race (273,7 km) at the cycling World Championship, in Montreal, Canada, Sunday 27 September 2026. The UCI road world championships are taking place from 20 to 27 September, in Montreal, Canada.BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Tiesj Benoot in action at the Road World Championships road race days after his border ordeal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium's men didn't have it all their own way at the Road World Championships this year as Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert missed out on the road race medals in Montreal. And it turns out that several of their teammates had a less than ideal week, too, encountering trouble at the US border before the race.

Speaking to the Vals Plat podcast, Alec Segaert, who raced to 11th in the time trial as Evenepoel took gold, recounted the troubles of Tiesj Benoot and Quinten Hermans at an American border post.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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