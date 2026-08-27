'Heartbroken' Chad Haga says his career is over after a heavy crash in training

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US gravel racer had planned to hang up his wheels at the end of 2026 but retirement now comes early and with a string of injuries

Chad Haga (PAS Racing) out the front in the break at Unbound Gravel 200 in 2024
Chad Haga (PAS Racing) out the front in the break at Unbound Gravel 200 in 2024 (Image credit: Life Time/Dan Hughes)

Chad Haga has indicated that his cycling career is over after a heavy crash on his mountain bike left him with multiple injuries.

The 38-year-old US rider has carved out a successful secondary career in gravel since retiring from road cycling at the end of 2023, but recently revealed his plans to hang up his wheels at the end of this season.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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