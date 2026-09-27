'It was a childish mistake' - Paul Seixas waylaid by cramps in brutal World Championships road race

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French favourite's team destroyed the field but 20-year-old faded from view in finale

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 27: Paul Seixas and Team France competes in the chase group during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Men Elite Road Race a 273.4km one day race from Brossard to Montreal on September 27, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If anything, the 2026 UCI Road World Championships demonstrated how hard it is to translate results on paper into a result on a day as long, chaotic, and difficult as the elite men's road race on Sunday. For Paul Seixas, 15th place behind solo winner Brandon McNulty (USA) was a massive disappointment after the 20-year-old Frenchman came into the race as one of the top favourites to win.

"It was a tough race; for me it was perfect. It's a huge disappointment," Seixas told Eurosport and other media, including Cyclingnews, in the mixed zone. "My teammates gave everything to help me get the best result, and it was a failure."

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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