'I'm getting better each day after the crash' – Tadej Pogačar provides injury update at 2031 World Championships presentation

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Slovenian star speaks dials in via video call at presentation of planned 'Super' Worlds in Trentino

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 6 a 186.2km stage from Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre 1379m / #UCIWT / on July 09, 2026 in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After weeks off the media radar after fracturing his collarbone and neck in a crash at the Vuelta a España in August, Tadej Pogačar has used an interview at a recent race presentation to provide a positive update on his recovery.

Speaking at the presentation of the 'Super' 2031 UCI World Championships in Trentino, Pogačar dialled in via video call and said he's been "getting better every day after the crash."

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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