'I'm getting better each day after the crash' – Tadej Pogačar provides injury update at 2031 World Championships presentation

After weeks off the media radar after fracturing his collarbone and neck in a crash at the Vuelta a España in August, Tadej Pogačar has used an interview at a recent race presentation to provide a positive update on his recovery.

Speaking at the presentation of the 'Super' 2031 UCI World Championships in Trentino, Pogačar dialled in via video call and said he's been "getting better every day after the crash."

While his injuries ruled him out of defending his title at the World Championships, they also prevented him from racing at the ongoing UEC European Championships in Slovenia. Though he has still returned to his home nation ahead of the big event, he was training earlier in the week alongside partner and fellow pro Urška Žigart and Dane Mikkel Honoré.

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He's not been completely keeping away from the cycling world either, confirming he had been watching the Worlds, where UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Brandon McNulty took solo victory for the USA. After the win on Sunday, Pogačar hailed him as "the King of Montreal."

"I'm very well, thanks. I'm getting better each day after the crash. I'm back riding my bike, and I'm enjoying the nice autumn days here in Slovenia," said Pogačar.

"Yes, of course. In the final, I was definitely rooting for a few people, and one of them was Brandon, for sure, so it was such a hectic race, and in the end Brandon crossed the line, and I could not believe he did it. I was so, so happy for him. Then we spoke the next day, and it was a really special moment."

Two-time road race World Champion Pogačar should return to the World Championships in 2027 in Haute-Savoie, the next 'Super' Worlds after Glasgow in 2023. But he is also hoping to be still racing by the time the 2031 event rolls around.

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Having extended his contract with UAE Team Emirates-XRG until 2032 in September, the Slovenian should still be in the peloton by then, but admitted that riders challenging his dominance by then may not even be known yet.

"I hope I will be there racing. It's my dream to still be good then. But I'm not getting younger, so for sure there are going to be many, many competitors for these World Championships, maybe that I don't even know yet, and every year is going to be harder," said Pogačar.

"But it doesn't matter; I look forward to being there in 2031 at this Super World Championship and to being able to compete in the beautiful Trentino. I'll give my best if I have the chance."

For the moment, though, as his condition continues to improve, the sport's time rider will only be seen on his bike in training alongside Žigart, with his UAE team confirming that a return to the Europeans or Il Lombardia later this month is still too soon.

"We go out on the bike almost every day together; obviously we have different training plans," said the Slovenian.

"But for example, the last few days, she's definitely been beating my ass on the climbs and the downhills as well, so I'm following her lead now, and we have a good time on the bike together."