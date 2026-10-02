UAE Team Emirates-XRG bolster Classics squad with young Frenchman from Decathlon CMA CGM

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Pierre Gautherat joins on a three-year deal

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Marijn Van Den Berg of Netherlands and Team EF Education - EasyPost, Pierre Gautherat of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM Team and stage winner Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Premier Tech sprint at finish line during the 86th Skoda Tour de Luxembourg 2026, Stage 1 a 157.5km stage from Luxembourg-Knuedler to Luxembourg-Feschmaart / #UCIWT / on September 16, 2026 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Gautherat (centre) finishing behind Mathieu van der Poel at the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have bolstered their Classics line-up with the signing of young Frenchman Pierre Gautherat from Decathlon CMA CGM.

Gautherat turned professional with the French team as a 19-year-old in 2023 and, after winning a stage of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque last year, claimed his first one-day win this year at Paris-Camembert.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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