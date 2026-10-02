Luka Mezgec announces new role as sports director at top WorldTour team following imminent retirement after European Championships

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Slovenian sprinter, 38, set to hang up wheels after last race at European Road Championships

Luka Mezgec at a race early in 2026
Luka Mezgec is making the switch from the bike to the team car next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just weeks after his imminent retirement on Sunday at the European Road Championships, Slovenian veteran racer Luka Mezgec is set to join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as a sports director.

Appropriately enough for a rider best-known for his sprinting and leadout work during a 17- year career, Mezgec will waste no time at all heading to the German WorldTour squad, where he'll begin work.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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