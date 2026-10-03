Nil Gimeno snares first professional win at stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi to Batu Pahat

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Kern Pharma rider clinches victory as break of four holds off charging sprint teams

Nil Gimeno (Kern Pharma) celebrates his win on stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Nil Gimeno (Equipo Kern Pharma) took his first professional victory on stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi to Batu Pahat, as the break of four prevailed despite a charged pursuit by the sprinters teams.

Gimeno, who was a frustrating fourth on stage 4 when the break survived in the Cameron Highlands, wasn't going to let a second opportunity slip him by. This time he got to celebrate rather than commiserate as he crossed the line ahead of Mario Aparicio (Burgos Burpellet-BH) in second and Andrei Stepanov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) in third. The remaining member of the break, Adne van Engelen (Terengganu) , was the one who this time had to settle for fourth.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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