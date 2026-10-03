Nil Gimeno snares first professional win at stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi to Batu Pahat

Nil Gimeno (Equipo Kern Pharma) took his first professional victory on stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi to Batu Pahat, as the break of four prevailed despite a charged pursuit by the sprinters teams.

Gimeno, who was a frustrating fourth on stage 4 when the break survived in the Cameron Highlands, wasn't going to let a second opportunity slip him by. This time he got to celebrate rather than commiserate as he crossed the line ahead of Mario Aparicio (Burgos Burpellet-BH) in second and Andrei Stepanov (Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu) in third. The remaining member of the break, Adne van Engelen (Terengganu) , was the one who this time had to settle for fourth.

"We came here for a stage victory," an elated Gimeno, who couldn't get the smile off his face, told reporters after the stage. "I thought it was the best opportunity the fourth day, but it came today, so I'm over the moon."

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The quartet upset the sprinters plans after going out early as part of a group of seven and it was a hard-earned second break win of the tour. None of the four took the foot off the accelerator pedal until the race was done and Gimeno had claimed the first Spanish stage winner of the race, which is in its 30th edition, with an impressive turn of speed.

"I know, I'm really fast, but you never know when you go full gas all the day," said Gimeno. "You don't know if you have the strength in the sprint but luckily, all the riders in the breakaway, we committed ... each one of them went full gas all the way."

The final day of racing on stage 8 is expected to deliver a sprint showdown, although there is a category 3 climb at 50km to go that once again has some potential to create a tempting launch point for those looking for one last roll of the dice at the Malaysian ProTour race.

Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) enters the deciding stage with his grip on the leader's jersey remaining firm as he kept his 26 second gap to Alex Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in tact.

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