UEC European Championships: Héctor Alvárez solos to victory in under-23 men's road race

Race Results
By
Last updated

Jackowiak, Driesen round out podium

Hector Alvarez (Spain) celebrates at the finish after winning the 2026 UEC Road Championships under-23 mens road race
Hector Alvarez (Spain) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Héctor Álvarez (Spain) produced a powerful, gutsy ride to claim the under-23 European Championships title in Slovenia, attacking away solo in the final 13km to go one better than his result from the World Championships last week.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the 19-year-old, though, as he had originally gone solo with 34.7km to go on Friday, only to be caught on the final time up the tough Možjanca climb, which was tackled three times en route to the finish in Šenčur on Friday.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.